Wrap Technologies Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETWrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (+46.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.35M (+29.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WRAP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
