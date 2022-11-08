Ocular falls 12% as eye therapy Dextenza Q3 sales decline, cuts FY22 outlook
Nov. 08, 2022 12:56 PM ETOcular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) stock fell ~12% on Tuesday after Q3 results missed estimates and the company lowered its FY22 revenue outlook.
- The company saw a net loss of -$24.19M million, compared to net income of $2.66M in Q3 2021.
- Total revenue declined -1.55% Y/Y to $11.97M. Net product revenue of eye implant Dextenza, which is used to treat itching linked with allergic conjunctivitis, saw sales of $11.91M, down -1.97% Y/Y.
- Ocular reduced its FY22 Dextenza net product revenue outlook to be between $48M to $52M, compared to prior outlook of $55M to $60M provided during Q2 results.
- Collaboration revenue in Q3 was $52K.
- Research and development expenses were ~$13.72M, versus ~$12.72M in Q3 2021, driven mainly by an increase in personnel and a higher level of preclinical development activity, the company noted.
- As of Sept. 30, the company had $121M in cash and cash equivalents versus $134.5M at June 30, 2022.
- The company said it believes the money is sufficient to fund planned operating expenses, debt service obligations and capital expenditure requirements through 2023.
Comments