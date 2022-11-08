EnerSys Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETEnerSys (ENS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (+6.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $887.48M (+12.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
