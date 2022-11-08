Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) third-quarter earnings and revenue both fell from the prior quarter and from a year earlier as its provision for credit losses surged in the wake of deteriorating housing market conditions.

Q3 comprehensive income was $1.13B, down from $2.39B in Q2 and from $2.91B in the year-ago quarter. That was mostly driven by a credit reserve build in its Single-Family segment.

Net revenue of $5.18B, topping the average analyst estimate of $3.89B, decreased from $5.40B in Q2 and from $5.25B in Q3 of last year, as higher net interest income in Single-Family was offset by a decline in noninterest income in Multifamily.

Provision for credit losses came in at $1.8B compared with just $307M in the prior quarter and a benefit of $243M in Q3 2021.

For Single-Family, new business activity of $121B dropped 60% Y/Y as refinance activity cooled due to two-decade high mortgage rates. The unit's mortgage portfolio increased 11% Y/Y to $3.0T, reflecting a rise in average portfolio loan size and a higher share in single-family mortgage debt outstanding.

Multifamily new business activity dipped 22% Y/Y to $14B amid rising interest rates and increased competition. Its mortgage portfolio gained 3% Y/Y to $416B.

