Freddie Mac Q3 top and bottom lines dip, credit loss provision jumps

Nov. 08, 2022 12:55 PM ETFederal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FMCC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Freddie Mac office in Reston, Virginia, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) third-quarter earnings and revenue both fell from the prior quarter and from a year earlier as its provision for credit losses surged in the wake of deteriorating housing market conditions.

Q3 comprehensive income was $1.13B, down from $2.39B in Q2 and from $2.91B in the year-ago quarter. That was mostly driven by a credit reserve build in its Single-Family segment.

Net revenue of $5.18B, topping the average analyst estimate of $3.89B, decreased from $5.40B in Q2 and from $5.25B in Q3 of last year, as higher net interest income in Single-Family was offset by a decline in noninterest income in Multifamily.

Provision for credit losses came in at $1.8B compared with just $307M in the prior quarter and a benefit of $243M in Q3 2021.

For Single-Family, new business activity of $121B dropped 60% Y/Y as refinance activity cooled due to two-decade high mortgage rates. The unit's mortgage portfolio increased 11% Y/Y to $3.0T, reflecting a rise in average portfolio loan size and a higher share in single-family mortgage debt outstanding.

Multifamily new business activity dipped 22% Y/Y to $14B amid rising interest rates and increased competition. Its mortgage portfolio gained 3% Y/Y to $416B.

Earlier, Freddie Mac net income of $1.3B, revenue of $5.18B beats by $1.29B.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.