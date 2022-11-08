Agile Therapeutics stock falls ~17% following mixed Q3 results
Nov. 08, 2022 12:56 PM ETAgile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Shares of micro-cap women's healthcare company Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) fell 16.6% to $0.27 in Tuesday mid-day trading, a day after it reported mixed Q3 results.
- It is worth noting that the stock had advanced nearly 20% in the previous session ahead of the earnings announcement.
- AGRX after hours on Monday posted Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.53 which missed estimates by $0.23. Revenue more than doubled Y/Y to $3M and beat expectations by $0.67M.
- Agile (AGRX) said demand for its hormonal contraceptive patch Twirla remained strong. Total cycles dispensed in Q3 was 28,541, a 35% increase from Q2. Total factory sales in Q3 was 33,282 cycles, up 54% from Q2.
- AGRX also reported a significant decrease in its cash position. As of Sept. 30, the company had $6.1M of cash, compared to $13M at the end of Q2.
- Up to Monday's close, AGRX stock is down nearly 100% YTD.
Comments