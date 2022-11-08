Starwood Property Trust Q3 2022 Earnings Preview: Quick Roundup
Nov. 08, 2022 12:59 PM ETStarwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $377M (+24.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STWD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
- Previous quarter results: STWD posted better-than-expected earnings in Q2 even as its investment activity declined from Q1. Revenue increased from the prior quarter but missed the Street consensus.
- Ratings actions:
- Stock price movements YTD:
- Risks: Billionaire real estate investor Barry Sternlicht said he believes the economy is "braking hard" and that the continuation of rate hikes is likely to cause a "major crash" in housing.
Comments