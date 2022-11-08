Pangaea Logistics Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETPangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (PANL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Pangaea Logistics (NASDAQ:PANL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $181.01M (-15.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PANL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
