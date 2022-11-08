Rackspace Technology Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022
- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-64.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $772.93M (+1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RXT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.
