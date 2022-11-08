Calumet Specialty Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 1:02 PM ETCalumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (-60.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $939.24M (+7.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLMT has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
