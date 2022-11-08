PetIQ Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETPetIQ, Inc. (PETQ)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (+122.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $204.33M (-2.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PETQ has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
