Trevena Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 1:03 PM ETTrevena, Inc. (TRVN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0.44M (+144.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TRVN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
