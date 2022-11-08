Olo Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETOlo Inc. (OLO)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Olo (NYSE:OLO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (-66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $46.65M (+24.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OLO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
