Xeris Pharmaceuticals Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 1:04 PM ETXeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 (+61.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $29.12M (+164.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, XERS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
