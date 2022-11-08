Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) dropped ~13% to reach a new 52-week low on Tuesday after the company announced lower-than-expected financials for Q3 2022 and cut its full-year revenue guidance, citing staffing challenges at treatment facilities.

Ocular (OCUL) generates revenue mainly from sales of eye treatment Dextenza which is indicated in the U.S. for post-surgical inflammation and pain.

During Q3 2022, net product revenue for Dextenza was flat from the prior-year quarter at $11.9M, indicating a ~2% decline from the preceding quarter.

The company reasoned that staffing issues which led to below-capacity operations at Ambulatory surgery centers (ASC) and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs), caused the underperformance.

Meanwhile, compared to $2.7M of net income in the prior year period, Ocular (OCUL) reported a net loss of $24.2M for the past quarter.

In terms of liquidity, the management projects that $121.0M cash and equivalents as of Sep. 30 would extend the company's cash runway through 2023.

On the clinical front, Ocular (OCUL) expects to start a Phase 1 trial for experimental eye implant OTX-TKI in Q1 2023 targeting diabetic retinopathy and advance the candidate in a Phase 2/3 trial for wet AMD in Q3 of 2023.

Given the sales trend, Ocular (OCUL) slashed its 2022 guidance for net product revenue to $48M – $52M from $55M – $60M.