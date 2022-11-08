Steris Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETSTERIS plc (STE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Steris (NYSE:STE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.98 (-0.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.22B (+1.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
