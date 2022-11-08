Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETEllington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-22.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.5M (-8.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EARN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Comments