Cannae Holdings Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETCannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.12 (+91.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $163.6M (-12.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CNNE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
