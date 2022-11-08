Prospect Capital FQ1 2023 Earnings Preview: Quick Facts

Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETProspect Capital Corporation (PSEC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $186.43M
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system gives the stock a Strong Buy. The authors give the stock a Hold.
  • The sell-side analysts give the stock a Sell rating on an average, with an average price target of $5.75. Here is a look at the price target vs. actual price movements in the last six months:
  • Here is a look at the last quarter's earnings:

