Crescent Capital BDC Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETCrescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-4.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $29.02M (+13.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CCAP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
