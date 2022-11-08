Hot Stocks: DD rises on earnings; TRIP, LITE fall; KSS climbs on preliminary earnings

Nov. 08, 2022 1:44 PM ETDuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD)KSS, TRIP, LITE, LEVIBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

Financial rising graph and chart with lines and numbers

ismagilov

Earnings news remained a key driver of individual stock stories in Tuesday's midday trading. This included DuPont (NYSE:DD), which rallied after issuing Street-beating quarterly results.

Kohl’s (KSS) also received buying interest following the release of its preliminary earnings data. This came despite a major leadership change.

On the other side of the spectrum, TripAdvisor (TRIP) and Lumentum (LITE) both fell after the release of their latest financial figures.

Gainers

DuPont (DD) reported a quarterly profit that beat expectations. This came as revenue growth exceeded analysts' projections as well, with a top-line figure that rose nearly 4% from last year to reach $3.3B.

In addition, DD announced a $5B stock repurchase authorization. Boosted by the earnings and the buyback, shares of the chemical maker surged almost 9% in midday trading.

Elsewhere, Kohl’s (KSS) jumped almost 10% after the department store chain announced a Q3 preliminary profit that easily topped analysts' expectations. The advance came despite the fact that the company's CEO has decided to leave the firm to take a similar job at Levi Strauss (LEVI).

Decliners

TripAdvisor (TRIP) endured a wave of selling following the release of its latest financial figures. The company's Q3 profit missed projections, despite better-than-expected revenue growth of 52%.

The travel guidance platform also gave a cautious forecast, predicting that its consolidated revenue would show an increase in the low-single-digit range compared to pre-pandemic 2019 levels. According to the company, this growth rate that would imply "a modest slowdown from Q3 2022." Following the earnings report, TRIP retreated almost 17% in midday action.

Lumentum (LITE) represented another noteworthy decliner in the wake of its quarterly report, falling by almost 13% in intraday action. The maker of optical and photonic products beat expectations with its Q1 results but provided a Q2 forecast that missed projections.

LITE predicted Q2 revenue between $490M and $520M. This was below the nearly $531M that analysts had targeted.

For more of the day's biggest winners and losers, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.