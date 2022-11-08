Hot Stocks: DD rises on earnings; TRIP, LITE fall; KSS climbs on preliminary earnings

Earnings news remained a key driver of individual stock stories in Tuesday's midday trading. This included DuPont (NYSE:DD), which rallied after issuing Street-beating quarterly results.

Kohl’s (KSS) also received buying interest following the release of its preliminary earnings data. This came despite a major leadership change.

On the other side of the spectrum, TripAdvisor (TRIP) and Lumentum (LITE) both fell after the release of their latest financial figures.

Gainers

DuPont (DD) reported a quarterly profit that beat expectations. This came as revenue growth exceeded analysts' projections as well, with a top-line figure that rose nearly 4% from last year to reach $3.3B.

In addition, DD announced a $5B stock repurchase authorization. Boosted by the earnings and the buyback, shares of the chemical maker surged almost 9% in midday trading.

Elsewhere, Kohl’s (KSS) jumped almost 10% after the department store chain announced a Q3 preliminary profit that easily topped analysts' expectations. The advance came despite the fact that the company's CEO has decided to leave the firm to take a similar job at Levi Strauss (LEVI).

Decliners

TripAdvisor (TRIP) endured a wave of selling following the release of its latest financial figures. The company's Q3 profit missed projections, despite better-than-expected revenue growth of 52%.

The travel guidance platform also gave a cautious forecast, predicting that its consolidated revenue would show an increase in the low-single-digit range compared to pre-pandemic 2019 levels. According to the company, this growth rate that would imply "a modest slowdown from Q3 2022." Following the earnings report, TRIP retreated almost 17% in midday action.

Lumentum (LITE) represented another noteworthy decliner in the wake of its quarterly report, falling by almost 13% in intraday action. The maker of optical and photonic products beat expectations with its Q1 results but provided a Q2 forecast that missed projections.

LITE predicted Q2 revenue between $490M and $520M. This was below the nearly $531M that analysts had targeted.

For more of the day's biggest winners and losers, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.