Hecla Mining Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 1:42 PM ETHecla Mining Company (HL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $163.11M.
- Over the last 2 years, HL has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Hecla Mining: Another Solid Quarter In Q3
