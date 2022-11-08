Kinross Gold Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
- Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $997.86M (+15.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KGC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
