Pan American Silver Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETPan American Silver Corp. (PAAS), PAAS:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (-133.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $346.5M (-24.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PAAS has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
