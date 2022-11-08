Genco Shipping Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETGenco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Genco Shipping (NYSE:GNK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 (-26.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $93.68M (-39.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GNK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
