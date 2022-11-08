Ouster (NYSE:OUST) stock slid sharply on Wednesday after Baird downgraded the stock due to low visibility into 2023.

Equity analyst Tristan Gerra cited a weakening macro backdrop for the downgrade from a Buy-equivalent to Neutral and a lack of visibility into 2023. While a proposed merger with Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) is viewed as a potential benefit to the company’s cash position, it could also add to issues for the company in the nearer term and share too similar product portfolio.

“Downgrading OUST on a weak macro outlook, not on company fundamentals,” Gerra clarified. “However, Velodyne could add a revenue and gross margin burden in the medium term, in our view.”

Velodyne is seen as carrying more issues than benefits for Ouster. Gerra indicated that the merger may bring a declining business on board with Ouster rather than a partner in growth, the analysis said.

“We note Velodyne has lost significant design wins since going public, with revenue this year expected to be just above one-third of 2020 run rates,” Gerra noted. “Velodyne notably has lost automotive design wins, while Amazon has placed its Scout home-delivery project on hold.”

Shares of Ouster (OUST) skidded 12.4% and Velodyne stock slumped 9.04%.

