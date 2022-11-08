FICO Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETFair Isaac Corporation (FICO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- FICO (NYSE:FICO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.21 (+7.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $343.89M (+2.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FICO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
