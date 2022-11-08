Ligand rises 16% as company sees 2022 earnings above estimates

Nov. 08, 2022 2:03 PM ETLigand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA

  • Ligand Pharma (NASDAQ:LGND) is trading ~16% higher after the company forecast 2022 revenue above estimates, due to higher sales Kyprolis, Rylaze and Teriparatide.
  • The company raised 2022 total revenue of $184M to $189M, compared to previous guidance of $133M to $146M. Analysts estimate $181.68M.
  • Revenue during the quarter fell 4.0% Y/Y to $66.09M, and beat estimates by by $27.76M. While, Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 missed by $0.02.
  • Ligand now expects 2022 royalties of $66M to $69M, Captisol sales of approximately $100M and contract revenue of $18M to $20M.
  • Ligand expects the contribution from COVID-related Captisol sales to be approximately $2.25 per diluted share, resulting in a total company adjusted earnings per diluted share of $4.30 to $4.45 vs -$1.71 consensus.

