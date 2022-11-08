TaskUs stock soars 36% on Q3 estimates beat, raised FY22 guidance
Nov. 08, 2022 11:43 AM ETTASKBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- TaskUs (TASK) shares rallies 36% after Q3 earnings beat, strong adj. EBITDA margins and FCF, while continuing to reinvest from the savings that it achieved in order to drive future growth.
- Digital customer experience offerings generated $151.5M for a Y/Y growth rate of 20.9%; Content security business declined 3.2% Y/Y, resulting in $43.9M of revenue and AI services business grew 21% Y/Y for revenues of $36.7M.
- Adj. EBITDA margin of 23.9%; Adj. Net Income margin of 15.4%.
- Net cash provided by operating activities of $41.5M, FCF of $34.8M and 62.8% conversion of Adj. EBITDA.
- At the same time, in Sept., the Board approved a share repurchase program and we repurchased ~739K shares in the quarter, successfully returning capital to investors.
- Q4 Outlook: Revenues increased to between $231-$233M vs. consensus $231.68M, representing growth of 2.2% at the midpoint, Adj. EBITDA margin of ~23.2%.
- FY 2022 Outlook: Revenues increased to between $949-$951M vs. consensus $947.47M, representing growth of 24.9% at the midpoint, Adj. EBITDA margin of ~23.1%, and FCF of ~$100M.
- “Our FCF generation and balance sheet remains strong. We successfully refinanced our debt in the third quarter and started our share repurchase program, which we see as an attractive way to create long-term value for shareholders,” said Balaji Sekar, CFO.
