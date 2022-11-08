Perion Network Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 2:05 PM ETPerion Network Ltd. (PERI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (+37.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $158M (+30.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PERI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
