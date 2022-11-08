Rogers Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 2:05 PM ETRogers Communications Inc. (RCI), RCI.B:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Rogers (NYSE:RCI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (-38.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.75B (-25.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RCI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Comments