Coherent Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 2:06 PM ETCoherent Corp. (COHR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (-54.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.35B (+241.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COHR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments