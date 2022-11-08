Telos Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 2:06 PM ETTelos Corporation (TLS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (+120.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $59.62M (-15.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TLS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
