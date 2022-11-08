Riskified Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 2:07 PM ETRiskified Ltd. (RSKD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.16 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $58.98M (+12.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RSKD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
