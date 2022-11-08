Magnite Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETMagnite, Inc. (MGNI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (+7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $124.13M (-5.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MGNI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.
