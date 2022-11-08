RingCentral Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETRingCentral, Inc. (RNG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (+41.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $502.71M (+21.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RNG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
