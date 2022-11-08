Smith Micro Software Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETSmith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.09 (-325.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.71M (-28.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SMSI has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
