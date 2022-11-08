Lantronix FQ1 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022
- Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $32.27M (+16.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LTRX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
