- Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) will get C$475M in funding from the Canadian federal and provincial governments for a multi-billion-dollar landmark net-zero hydrogen energy complex in Alberta.
- The firm will get C$300M from the federal government and the remaining C$175M from the Alberta provincial government.
- The funding agreements complete Memorandum of Understanding deals signed in June 2021 to build the net-zero hydrogen energy complex in Edmonton, Alberta, which will produce 165M standard cubic feet per day of low-carbon hydrogen.
- Air Products has since proceeded with engineering, procurement, and construction preparatory site work, as well as marketing the clean hydrogen. In September 2022 it signed a customer agreement for approximately 50% of the hydrogen output from production complex.
- "This new complex is just the beginning for this site. The showcase facility will have it all – a world scale auto-thermal reformer, carbon capture operations achieving 95 percent removal, a power generation facility fueled 100 percent by hydrogen, a 35 tons-per-day hydrogen liquefaction facility, a world-scale air separation facility producing clean liquid oxygen and nitrogen, and connection to Air Products' existing Alberta Heartland Hydrogen Pipeline network" according to Samir Serhan, Chief Operating Officer at Air Products.
