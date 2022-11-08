Jazz Pharmaceuticals Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETJazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.67 (+11.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $939.94M (+12.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JAZZ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.
