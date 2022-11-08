Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETCatalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (+35.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $53.69M (+49.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CPRX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments