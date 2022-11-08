Chinese workspace provider AgiiPlus (AGII) has added terms to a proposed $39M US initial public offering.

AgiiPlus said in a filing that it's looking at offering 8.7M ordinary shares priced between $4 and $5 per share, which would raised around $39M if priced at the midpoint. Underwriters would receive an option to buy up to 15% of the shares offered at the IPO price to cover any over-allotments. US Tiger Securities is serving as lead bookrunner.

Based in Shanghai, AgiiPlus offers office leasing with enterprise services in Singapore and six cities in China. Incorporated in the Cayman Islands, the company operates through subsidiaries in China.

AgiiPlus first filed for an IPO in September. For more a more in-depth look at the company, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones's "AgiiPlus Begins US Rollout Plan."