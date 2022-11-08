OncoSec stock plummets 26% on 1-for-22 reverse stock split
Nov. 08, 2022 2:29 PM ETOncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) has announced it intends to effect a 1-for-22 reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock.
- The reverse stock split will become effective on Nov. 9, 2022, and the Co.'s common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens Nov. 9, 2022.
- The reverse stock split is primarily intended to bring the Co. into compliance with the minimum bid price requirements for maintaining its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- ONCS shares slides -26.9% to $0.26.
