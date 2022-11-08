Salesforce reportedly cuts hundreds of jobs, with more possibly on the way

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) reportedly laid off hundreds of employees on Monday, and the jobs cuts could climb to as high as 2,500 at the cloud-based business software company.

According to a report from CNBC, Salesforce (CRM) used a weakening of demand in some countries and business areas as reasons for the job cuts. The report said the Salesforce (CRM) employees were notified about being laid off on Monday, and that less than 1,000 workers were affected by the job cuts.

However, Salesforce (CRM) could be on track toward shedding more jobs, and the company has said its hiring plans will slow down through the rest of 2022 and into 2023.

When reached for comment on the matter, a Salesforce (CRM) spokesperson said in a statement, "Our sales performance process drives accountability. Unfortunately, that can lead to some leaving the business, and we support them through their transition."

Salesforce (CRM) shares were up by 2% as trading progressed on Tuesday.

Salesforce (CRM) hasn't yet set a date for its fiscal third-quarter earnings report. In October, reports emerged saying that activist investor Starboard Value had taken a significant ownership stake in Salesforce's stock.