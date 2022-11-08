ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott discusses company's new business products

Nov. 08, 2022 2:34 PM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor

 

  • ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) recently introduced a set of new offerings to help businesses digitize a series of workplace productivity matters.
  • The services include easy solutions to complex operations such as analyzing network traffic, corporate space management and automate service requests for public sector departments.
  • ServiceNow's (NOW) announcements came a week after the company reported third-quarter results that exceeded analysts' estimates, but also trimmed its full-year subscription revenue forecasts.
  • ServiceNow (NOW) Chief Executive Bill McDermott spoke with SeekingAlpha about the company's new offerings, the need to provide customers with simple tools to use for addressing complex enterprise issues.

