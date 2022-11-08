STRATA Skin Sciences Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETSTRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (SSKN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.09M (+5.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SSKN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
