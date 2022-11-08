More info on Century Aluminum's Q3 earnings
Nov. 08, 2022 2:35 PM ETCENXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Century Aluminum (CENX) Q3 shows a surge in revenue of ~10% to $637.2M, misses consensus by $4.87M.
- Shipments down 19% sequentially related to the Hawesville curtailment.
- Strong total liquidity of $215M as of September 30, 2022.
- Net income of $44.3M, a $6.9M increase sequentially. Q3 results were impacted by $78.8M of net exceptional items.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss was $35.9M.
- Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.34 beats consensus by $0.20.
- Wall Street rating of Hold for the stock with $53.67 price target; SA Author rating of Strong Buy; and Quant rating of Hold with least factor grades given to momentum.
