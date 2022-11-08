Beyond Meat Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 2:41 PM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.15 (-32.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $84.56M (-20.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BYND has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.
- JP Morgan reiterated its Sell-equivalent rating on Beyond Meat (BYND) stating that plants-based meat company likely has further to fall as demand remains low.
- "Though we appreciate the opportunity for BYND to improve margins via newly-announced efficiencies, we may struggle to locate a bottom in the shares until we see evidence that demand is growing for the company’s products,” equity analyst Ken Goldman said.
- In mid-October, Beyond Meat (BYND) confirmed a 19% headcount reduction as the company struggles with profitability. The cuts included the high-profile departure of COO Doug Ramsey, who left the company following an arrest for an incident in which he was accused of biting a man's nose.
- Bank of America right after cut its estimates suggesting clients to expect continued operating losses despite staff cuts. The bank’s analysts reiterated a Sell-equivalent rating on the stock and cut their price target from $10 to $5, suggesting over 60% from then last close of the stock.
- The company missed market estimates in the most recent quarter where revenue of $147.04M fell 1.6% year-over-year alongside a loss of $1.53 per share, missing consensus by $0.39 per share.
- Following the revised guidance, Beyond Meat now expects Q3 net revenues of approximately $82M, a decrease of approximately 23%Y/Y. For full year, revenues forecasted to be in the range of approximately $400M to $425M, representing a decrease of approximately 14% to 9% Y/Y vs. prior range of $470M to $520M.
- Stock is down 4% on Tuesday to trade at $12.80.
- Seeking Alpha Quant system assigns Strong Sell on Beyond Meat (BYND) while SA Authors and Wall Street give a Hold.
