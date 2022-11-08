Zendesk drops on no apparent news amid private equity takeover
Nov. 08, 2022 3:12 PM ETZendesk, Inc. (ZEN)SJIBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), which agreed to be sold to Permira and Hellman & Friedman for $77.50/share in June, fell as much as 2.2% on what appeared to be no news. The shares have now pared the decline to 0.7%.
- Zendesk is awaiting national security or CFIUS approval for its deal to be sold to the private equity firms. Zendesk (ZEN) holders voted to approve the deal in September. The transaction is expected to close in Q4.
- Zendesk didn't immediately return a Seeking Alpha email request for comment.
- M&A traders also noted unexplained weakness in deal name South Jersey Industries (SJI), which is being acquired by Infrastructure Investments Fund. SJI fell 1.3%.
- Some risk arb traders speculated the weakness may related to the fallout in crypto due to potential liquidity issues with FTX.com.
