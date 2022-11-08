Zendesk drops on no apparent news amid private equity takeover

Nov. 08, 2022 3:12 PM ETZendesk, Inc. (ZEN)SJIBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Zendesk sign at company headquarters in Silicon Valley

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), which agreed to be sold to Permira and Hellman & Friedman for $77.50/share in June, fell as much as 2.2% on what appeared to be no news. The shares have now pared the decline to 0.7%.
  • Zendesk is awaiting national security or CFIUS approval for its deal to be sold to the private equity firms. Zendesk (ZEN) holders voted to approve the deal in September. The transaction is expected to close in Q4.
  • Zendesk didn't immediately return a Seeking Alpha email request for comment.
  • M&A traders also noted unexplained weakness in deal name South Jersey Industries (SJI), which is being acquired by Infrastructure Investments Fund. SJI fell 1.3%.
  • Some risk arb traders speculated the weakness may related to the fallout in crypto due to potential liquidity issues with FTX.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.