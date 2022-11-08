U.S. Steel reaches tentative deal with steelworkers union, includes 5% base wage hike

Nov. 08, 2022 3:16 PM ETUnited States Steel Corporation (X)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

  • U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) said Tuesday it reached a tentative deal with the United Steelworkers (USW) on a new four-year contract covering ~11K employees.
  • The tentative deal includes a 5% base wage increase annually for four years, equal to 21.55% compounded, and a $4K essential worker appreciation bonus payable on ratification.
  • "We leveraged our strong balance sheet to reward union employees with a bonus and strong base wages. We also leveraged our overfunded pension and OPEB plans to support the benefits provided to employees," said U.S. Steel (X) CEO David Burritt.
  • He added that ratification of the deal could take several weeks.
  • U.S. Steel (X) was the last remaining steel company in the U.S. and Canada to negotiate a labor deal with the USW.
  • The company's earlier contract with the union expired Sept. 1 and was extended indefinitely as the parties were reportedly at an impasse over negotiations.

