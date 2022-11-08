Rivian Q3 Preview: road to profit miles away
- Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.83 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $554.06M.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- Last month, RIVN recalled about all of the 13K vehicles it produced related to a structural issue with the torqued fastener but however maintained its production targets. Shares have declined 7.7% since reporting a near total recall.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Cavenagh Research in an October report wrote that Rivian's valuation is simply too high for investing, calling the stock "a story-based long-duration asset with no profitability.
- Another SA contributor wrote, "RIVN is deeply unprofitable and will likely have to sell equity again. The current valuation isn't low but not especially high compared to other EV players, either".
- RIVN is rated hold by SA Authors while average rating by Wall Street is buy.
- Looking at peers, EV-maker Nikola posted a results beat in Q3. The largest automaker by market cap Tesla reported a profit beat but missed on revenue in Q3.
- Stock has lost ~70% year-to-date, while the S&P U.S. & China EV Index has fallen 30.9% this year as of last close.
